Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Will start in place of Carmelo
Head coach Billy Donovan said Patterson will start in place of Carmelo Anthony (rest) on Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Anthony getting the game off for rest purposes, Patterson will pick up his third start of the season. In two previous starts this year, Patterson is averging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.6 minutes, which is a noticeable uptick in production from his regular 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 14.9 minutes off the bench.
