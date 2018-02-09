Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Will start Thursday against Lakers
Patterson will start Thursday against the Lakers.
Patterson slides into the starting lineup with Carmelo Anthony (ankle) ruled out of the contest after spraining his ankle early in Tuesday's win over the Warriors. Patterson is coming off a 30-minute performance Tuesday night, in which he recorded four points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist. Look for Jerami Grant to also see an uptick in minutes off the bench against the Lakers.
