Play

Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play Friday's preseason contest

Patterson (knee) will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson will miss a second straight preseason game as he continues to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery that was performed on his left knee in August. He remains without a timetable for his return, but seeing as it's only the preseason, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Thunder continue to take a cautious approach with him. When Patterson does return, look for him to operate as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball