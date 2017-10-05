Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play Friday's preseason contest
Patterson (knee) will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson will miss a second straight preseason game as he continues to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery that was performed on his left knee in August. He remains without a timetable for his return, but seeing as it's only the preseason, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Thunder continue to take a cautious approach with him. When Patterson does return, look for him to operate as Carmelo Anthony's backup at power forward.
