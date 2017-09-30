Play

Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play in scrimmage Sunday

Patterson (knee) will not play during Sunday's scrimmage, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Patterson and the team continue to remain cautious with his injury. He should be considered questionable in advance of the team's first preseason game against the Rockets on Tuesday.

