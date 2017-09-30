Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Won't play in scrimmage Sunday
Patterson (knee) will not play during Sunday's scrimmage, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Patterson and the team continue to remain cautious with his injury. He should be considered questionable in advance of the team's first preseason game against the Rockets on Tuesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Hopes to see action in preseason•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee•
-
Thunder's Patrick Patterson: Agrees to three-year contract with Thunder•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Returns to bench for Game 3•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will enter starting five for Game 2•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...