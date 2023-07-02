Mills was traded to the Thunder on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mills was initially dealt to Houston, but as expected, the deal has added a few more layers and more than a handful of teams. The exact details of the entire trade isn't yet known, but we do know the veteran sharpshooter is headed to the Thunder, who'll receive draft compensation to take on Mills' $6.8 million deal for 2023-24. It's not out of the question for Mills to be traded again this offseason, as he doesn't really mesh with Oklahoma City's current roster.