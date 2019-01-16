Thunder's Paul George: 24 points, five treys in loss

George finished with 24 points (6-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists in 36 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.

Although George has struggled shooting over his past five games -- going 38-of-102 over that stretch -- he's still been able to produce quality lines primarily because his three-point shooting hasn't dropped off significantly. George is one of the foremost fantasy players as he provides elite production across the board and has few deficiencies beyond a sometime streaky shot.