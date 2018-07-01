Thunder's Paul George: Agrees to four-year deal
George (ankle) will sign a four-year, $137 million max contract with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
George declined his player option last week to become an unrestricted free agent, but didn't take long to make a decision. He'll return to Oklahoma City after averaging 21.9 points per game for the Thunder in 2017-18.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will become unrestricted free agent•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Underwent procedure on left knee•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles mightily with shot in Game 6 loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Contributes 34 points in Game 5 win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads offense again in Game 4•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...