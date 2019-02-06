Thunder's Paul George: Another dominant effort Tuesday

George finished with 39 points (9-26 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 15-16 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 victory over the Magic.

Much has been made of James Harden's scoring feats over the past few weeks but George continues to put up his own impressive numbers with amazing regularity. He has scored at least 36 points in five straight games with supporting averages of 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 6.2 triples. If not for Harden, George would certainly be threatening to be the number one player in fantasy right now.