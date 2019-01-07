Thunder's Paul George: Another strong effort in loss
George scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Wizards.
His second season in OKC continues to go much more smoothly than his first. George has scored at least 20 points in 14 straight games, averaging 31.6 points, 7.9 boards, 3.6 three-pointers, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals over that stretch as he and Russell Westbrook form one of the most dangerous duos in the entire NBA.
