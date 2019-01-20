Thunder's Paul George: Another well-rounded line in win

George supplied 31 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 40 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 117-115 win over the 76ers.

While George failed to hit at least half his shots for the eighth game in a row to drop his field-goal percentage to an ugly 39.6 percent over that span, he provided the game's biggest bucket with a go-ahead four-point play with just over five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. In just about every other area except for field-goal percentage and blocks, George is offering above-average-to-elite production. The forward is averaging career-best marks in points (26.7), rebounds (8.0), steals (2.3) and three-pointers (3.4) per game and has been a better overall fantasy contributor than teammate and former MVP Russell Westbrook, whose ugly shooting from the field, free-throw line and distance has limited the impact of his NBA-best 13 triple-doubles.