Thunder's Paul George: Arm feels 'so much better'
George said Tuesday that his right arm feels "so much better" after undergoing a procedure earlier this summer, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George dealt with some tightness in his arm last season and apparently had 18-to-20 ounces of excess blood sitting in the sac of his elbow. He's since had that drained and it apparently feels great in the lead up to the regular season. George did mention that he's still working his way back into form from the arthroscopic knee surgery he had in May, but that doesn't appear to be something that should linger into the regular season. Those considering George in fantasy leagues can go ahead and select him with confidence and he'll likely come off the board in the first few rounds of most drafts.
