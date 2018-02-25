George scored five points (1-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Warriors.

George struggled mightily from the field, and especially from long range, as he missed all but one of his nine heaves from beyond the arc. This dud ended a string of strong scoring efforts that saw George drop in at least 25 points in seven consecutive contests while averaging 29.3 points and 4.7 treys per contest. Monday's matchup with the Magic presents a favorable matchup for a bounce-back effort.