Thunder's Paul George: Chips in across the board

George finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Knicks.

George and the Thunder suffered another tough defeat, going down to an understrength New York team. He has been good so far this season, without being spectacular. The Thunder still look lost on offense, relying on a lot of isolation plays to find their points. The team was without Steven Adams (concussion) for this game, and it showed on the defensive end. They were also coming off a triple-overtime game against the 76ers the previous night. They will look to try and turn things around against the Nuggets on Monday.