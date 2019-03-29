Thunder's Paul George: Cleared to play

George is available and will start Friday's game against Denver, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

George was listed as a game-time call due to shoulder soreness, but he's ready to roll and should handle his usual workload. The MVP candidate is averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 boards and 4.0 assists over his previous five matchups.

