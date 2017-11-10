Thunder's Paul George: Collects four steals in loss
George scored 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 42 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 loss to Denver.
Despite the low scoring output, George's stat line from Thursday is well-rounded. Four steals are a bonus in addition to the eight rebounds that the small forward collected. In fact, George has collected at least three steals in three straight games. This pushes his season average to a career-high 2.5 steals per game. So far, George is finding ways to contribute on both ends of the floor.
