Thunder's Paul George: Collects season-high five steals

George recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-107 loss to the Pelicans.

George was excellent again in a tough loss, bouncing back after two below-par games. After a bit of a slow start to the season, he has looked fantastic over the last few weeks. He is currently leading the team in points, steals, and three-pointers. The fact that he is also playing the most minutes on the team is a strong indication that he is beginning to settle into his new role, and should be a lock as a top 25 player for the rest of the season.