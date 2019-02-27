Thunder's Paul George: Collects six steals in loss
George finished with 25 points (7-24 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and six steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 loss to the Nuggets.
George struggled from the field Tuesday, hitting just 7-of-24 from the field including 3-of-14 from the three-point line. He salvaged the line by hitting all eight of his free throws as well as matching his season-high with six steals. George is in a mini-slump on the offensive end right now, shooting a combined 11-of-43 from the field in his last two games. He will be better than this on most nights and will have a chance to get things going again when the Thunder host the 76ers on Thursday.
