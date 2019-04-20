Thunder's Paul George: Completely cold from field in win
George delivered 22 points (3-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-17 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during the Thunder's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers during Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
George endured an absolutely forgettable night from the field, but he salvaged his final line to a large extent with a game-high 17 visits to the free-throw line. The veteran wing has scored at least Friday's 22 points in each of the series' first three games, although he's been far from efficient overall. George has now shot well under 40.0 percent in two contests against the Trail Blazers, and he's posted a sub-30.0 percent success rate from three-point range in each of Games 1-3. Although George has insisted his troublesome shoulder isn't bothering him, there seems to be plenty of evidence to support the notion it's having an adverse impact to some degree.
