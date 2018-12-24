Thunder's Paul George: Continues to rack up points

George poured in 31 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and recorded 11 rebounds along with two steals across 39 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

George has been on a tear of late, scoring 30-plus points in each of his previous three contests. However, the Thunder would lose Sunday evening 114-112. The 28-year-old forward should continue to serve as a top fantasy option in most leagues, especially given his recent stretch of dominance.