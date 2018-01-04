Thunder's Paul George: Contributes 24 points to blowout win
George accounted for 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Lakers.
George made the most of his modest playing time in the blowout win, scoring nearly a point per minute on the floor. It was an extension of what has been a successful stretch for the All-Star forward, one that's now seen him average 26.4 points on 58.7 percent shooting -- including 57.9 percent from three-point range -- along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals across his last five games. George is taking between 12 and 17 shot attempts on the majority of nights, leading to a fairly stable usage rate despite him having to share the floor with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.
