Thunder's Paul George: Contributes 25 points in big win
George supplied 25 points (10-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
George checked in second behind only Dennis Schroder in scoring and came within a rebound of a double-double for the second for the second consecutive game. The 28-year-old continues to churn out stellar stat lines on a near-nightly basis, and he's now scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive contests.
