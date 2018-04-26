George produced 34 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes during Oklahoma City's 107-99 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Along with Russell Westbrook, George co-led the Thunder's jaw-dropping comeback from a 25-point second-half deficit, posting his second-highest scoring total of the series in the process. The 27-year-old has been sharp with his shot save for a ragged Game 2, and he now sports a solid 45.2 percent success rate from the floor over the five games against the Jazz. With the Thunder once again facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday, George is likely to be heavily involved once again.