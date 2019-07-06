Thunder's Paul George: Dealt to Clippers

The Clippers agreed Saturday to acquire George from the Thunder in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Galllinari, four unprotected future first-round picks, one protected future first-round pick and two pick swaps, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

According to Wojnarowski, free agent Kawhi Leonard and George desired to play together in 2019-20, prompting George's agent, Aaron Mintz, to submit a trade request to Thunder general manager Sam Presti in recent days. With Leonard informing the Clippers that he would sign a four-year deal with the team if it could acquire George, the front office was able to bring the two superstars together by surrendering several assets to Oklahoma City. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, George could miss the first weeks of the regular season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but when healthy, he and Leonard make the Clippers a viable title contender. George shouldn't see much of a dip in his production after averaging a career-high 28.0 points to go with 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 2.2 steals in 36.9 minutes per game in 2018-19.