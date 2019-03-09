Thunder's Paul George: Disappointing night Friday
George produced 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.
George fouled out after just 28 minutes Friday, ending the game with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. On the second night of a back-to-back, many of the Thunder players appeared lethargic and the reduced playing time may not be an altogether bad thing for George. Despite continuing to put up some gaudy numbers, George has struggled with his shot of late. Whether this is related to his shoulder injury is not clear, however, it is something for his owners to monitor moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Inefficient in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will be game-time call•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Sunday•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...