Thunder's Paul George: Disappointing night Friday

George produced 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.

George fouled out after just 28 minutes Friday, ending the game with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. On the second night of a back-to-back, many of the Thunder players appeared lethargic and the reduced playing time may not be an altogether bad thing for George. Despite continuing to put up some gaudy numbers, George has struggled with his shot of late. Whether this is related to his shoulder injury is not clear, however, it is something for his owners to monitor moving forward.