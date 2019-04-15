Thunder's Paul George: Double-double, four steals in loss

George recorded 26 points (8-24 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and four steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers.

George returned to the lineup after missing the regular season finale with a right shoulder injury. He struggled with his shot in this one, which suggests he's indeed still dealing with some discomfort. Nevertheless, George salvaged his stat line by hauling in boards galore and swiping several steals.