Thunder's Paul George: Double-double, four steals in loss

George recorded 26 points (8-24 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and four steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers.

George returned to the lineup after missing the regular season finale with a right shoulder injury. He struggled with his shot in this one, which suggests he's indeed still dealing with some discomfort. Nevertheless, George salvaged his stat line by hauling in boards galore and swiping several steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...