Thunder's Paul George: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
George totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pelicans.
George was exceptional, leading the team in scoring and rebounding while recording his ninth double-double of the season. George has been putting together an MVP-caliber campaign, with career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and made threes per game.
