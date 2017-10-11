Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in preseason finale

George posted 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.

The only blemish on an otherwise stellar stat line was George's unsightly 36.8 percent success rate from the field, which included a 20.0 percent tally from two-point range. However, he was outstanding in all other aspects and closes out the exhibition slate having scored no less than 15 points in any contest and draining multiple threes in the last three games. George has been aggressive with the ball in his hands as well, taking at least 13 shot attempts in each of the four games and visiting the charity stripe on a combined 19 occasions between the second and third exhibition. He'll look to carry over his success into the regular-season opener versus the Knicks on Oct. 19.