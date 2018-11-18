Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory Saturday
George tallied 32 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 victory over Phoenix.
George produced arguably his best all-around performance of the season Saturday, helping the Thunder to another victory in the process. He has now scored at least 30 points in three straight games, picking up much of the slack left by the injury to Russell Westbrook (ankle). George continues to rack up the steal numbers, currently averaging 2.5 for the season. With or without Westbrook, George should be in the discussion to finish the season as a first round player come April.
