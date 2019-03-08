Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory Thursday
George finished with 32 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.
George continued to struggle from the field Thursday, ending with just 7-of-23 shooting. He still managed to score 32 points on the back of 20 trips to the free-throw line. It's possible his shoulder is still giving him some trouble although it doesn't appear as though the injury is too serious. TheThunder will have to back up against the Clippers on Friday in another important matchup. Barring any news of resting, George should be ready to go.
