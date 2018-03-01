Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory
George had 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 victory over the Mavericks.
George helped propel the Thunder to a hard-fought victory over the Mavericks. He tied his season-high with 11 rebounds while adding 23 points and six assists. The Thunder continue to struggle with their depth, relying on George, amongst others, to do the majority of the heavy lifting on both ends of the floor.
