Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win
George collected 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 win over the Warriors.
George posted his first double-double since Nov. 3 and hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game in the process. The 27-year-old has also drained multiple threes in six consecutive contests and is shooting a career-best 42.3 percent from behind the arc.
