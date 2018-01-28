George scored 26 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Pistons.

Since being snubbed from the All-Star Game, George has averaged 27 points per game and over five rebounds per game in four contests. In his past two games alone, he has stepped up his defense, tallying seven steals in those games combined. George will look to continue the ramped up efforts to help the Thunder push for a higher seed in the Western Conference.