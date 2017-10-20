Thunder's Paul George: Drills six threes Thursday

George finished with 28 points (9-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 win over the Knicks.

George took double-digit three-point attempts just eight times last season, so his 13 attempts Thursday certainly weren't normal. That said, with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony likely drawing the defense towards them often, George could find himself open from three more often than last year.