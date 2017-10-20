Thunder's Paul George: Drills six threes Thursday
George finished with 28 points (9-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 win over the Knicks.
George took double-digit three-point attempts just eight times last season, so his 13 attempts Thursday certainly weren't normal. That said, with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony likely drawing the defense towards them often, George could find himself open from three more often than last year.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 25 in 27 minutes in victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Quality two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Traded to Thunder•
-
Pacers' Paul George: Expected to leave Indiana in summer of 2018•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....