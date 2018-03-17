George scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Clippers.

While he's not the nightly triple-double threat that Russell Westbrook is, George has been plenty productive in his own right lately, averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games -- a stretch during which the Thunder are unsurprisingly 8-2 as they try to catch the Blazers for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.