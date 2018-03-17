Thunder's Paul George: Drops 19 in Friday's win
George scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Clippers.
While he's not the nightly triple-double threat that Russell Westbrook is, George has been plenty productive in his own right lately, averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games -- a stretch during which the Thunder are unsurprisingly 8-2 as they try to catch the Blazers for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will be true game-time call•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Goes through limited practice Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Suffers groin injury Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 21 in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...