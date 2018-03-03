George scored 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

He's now scored at least 20 points in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.1 steals. George has had some ups and downs in his first season outside Indiana, but he appears to have settled in alongside Russell Westbrook and could be gearing up for a big stretch run.