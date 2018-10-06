Thunder's Paul George: Drops 23-5-4 line in return
George collected 23 points, (7-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action in a 113-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
After missing Wednesday's game due to a personal matter, George returned here in sparkling fashion. The five rebounds and four assists are the most encouraging aspect of this line, as George continues his monster usage in the absence of Russell Westbrook (knee). Whether Westbrook plays or not in the opener in 10 days time, George remains an easy top-15 pick in fantasy drafts.
