Thunder's Paul George: Drops 25 on Nuggets in loss
George finished with 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
George had a solid performance on Friday, but it wasn't enough to keep the Thunder from sliding more in the Western Conference standings. He's gone for at least 25 points in four straight, grabbing nearly eight boards per game in that span. George is an elite and dependable option at the small forward position.
