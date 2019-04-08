Thunder's Paul George: Drops 27 in win

George racked up 27 points (8-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 38 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

George had a below-average shooting day, but he still finished the contest tied for the team lead in scoring. The Fresno State product continues to find success late in the season and is averaging 26.9 points along with 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last 10 matchups. The Thunder are clinging to a playoff spot by a thread, so the final two contests of the regular season will be of utmost importance.