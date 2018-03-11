Thunder's Paul George: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win
George scored 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Spurs.
It wasn't the prettiest stat line, but George still delivered his fourth double-double of the season. The 27-year-old is struggling from beyond the arc right now, shooting 25.6 percent (10-for-39) from three-point range so far in March, but the Thunder will need him to heat up if the team is going to hang onto a playoff spot -- much less get home-court advantage in the first round.
