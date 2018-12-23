Thunder's Paul George: Exacts playoff revenge with 43 points
George turned in 43 points (15-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 win over the Jazz.
With Russel Westbrook in foul trouble, George took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of his 43 points in the final six minutes. The 23-2 run during that span sealed the deal for the Thunder, who leaned on George heavily for the win. George has now scored 40 or more points in two consecutive games, which is a career milestone.
