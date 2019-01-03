Thunder's Paul George: Excels in homecoming

George provided 37 points (15-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 107-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

George shook off constant boos from a pro-Lakers crowd that still resent his decision not to sign with his hometown team this past offseason and turned in a game-high scoring total. The star forward scored 33 of his points over the final three quarters, including nine in the fourth. His efforts were instrumental in the Thunder coming back from a five-point deficit in the final period, and he put together his most accurate night (51.7 percent) since Dec. 22 in the process. The 28-year-old has now scored over 30 points twice and over 40 on another pair of occasions over the last seven games, often picking up the slack when Russell Westbrook has struggled to generate his own offense. George will look to continue his stellar start to the new year versus the Trail Blazers on Friday.