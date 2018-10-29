George logged 23 points (9-15 FG. 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Sundays 117-110 win over the Suns.

Geroge and Russell Westbrook looked they literally forced this win as the excruciating losing streak finally ended. George has been the figure of consistency to begin the season, averaging 24.5 points and 6.0 rebounds over his first four games. He'll continue to be a chalk play for fantasy owners moving forward.