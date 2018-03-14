George (groin) said he expects to play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

George injured his groin in the second half of Tuesday's win over the Hawks, but it apparently isn't anything overly serious and there's a good chance he doesn't miss any time. However, the Thunder did already report that George would be reevaluated Wednesday once the team returned home to Oklahoma City, so another update will still likely come once that evaluation has been completed. For now, George appears to be trending more towards probable than questionable ahead of Friday's contest.