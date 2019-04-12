Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Sunday
George (shoulder) said he expected to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
George revealed that his shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday's regular season finale against the Bucks is somewhat serious, as he was in far too much pain to take the floor, but it looks like it is going to take a lot more than that to keep the All-Star forward out of the lineup in Game 1. Head coach Billy Donovan said George is day-to-day, but it looks like he is on track to play barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...