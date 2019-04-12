Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Sunday

George (shoulder) said he expected to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

George revealed that his shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday's regular season finale against the Bucks is somewhat serious, as he was in far too much pain to take the floor, but it looks like it is going to take a lot more than that to keep the All-Star forward out of the lineup in Game 1. Head coach Billy Donovan said George is day-to-day, but it looks like he is on track to play barring any setbacks.