Thunder's Paul George: Explodes for season-high 43 points in narrow loss
George tallied 43 points (19-26 FG 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the Nuggets.
George was out of his mind Thursday, as he simply took over the game, a difficult task when you run alongside Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. If this trio can be this unselfish and give the hot hand the ball when their number comes up, narrow losses like Thursday's could become a lot less frequent. It's tricky to predict which stud will emerge with the monster stat line, and conventional wisdom dictates that the odds always favor Westbrook, but George has proven that you can profit from betting on his number in the Thunder's roulette game of production.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Tallies game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 31 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drains 26 points Saturday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Swipes four steals in victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 36 points in blow out victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...