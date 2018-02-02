George tallied 43 points (19-26 FG 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the Nuggets.

George was out of his mind Thursday, as he simply took over the game, a difficult task when you run alongside Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. If this trio can be this unselfish and give the hot hand the ball when their number comes up, narrow losses like Thursday's could become a lot less frequent. It's tricky to predict which stud will emerge with the monster stat line, and conventional wisdom dictates that the odds always favor Westbrook, but George has proven that you can profit from betting on his number in the Thunder's roulette game of production.