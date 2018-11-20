George registered 27 points (9-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.

George served as an excellent complement to the effort of the returning Russell Westbrook, and he fell just short of a second straight double-double. George's shot has been a bit spotty in November, as he's now drained 40.9 percent or less of his attempts in four of the last six contests. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is locked into a high-usage role even when Westbrook is in the lineup -- as evidenced yet again Monday -- and he's now averaging a career-high 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals. His versatile production therefore continues to render him an elite asset across all formats.