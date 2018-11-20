Thunder's Paul George: Falls just short of double-double
George registered 27 points (9-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.
George served as an excellent complement to the effort of the returning Russell Westbrook, and he fell just short of a second straight double-double. George's shot has been a bit spotty in November, as he's now drained 40.9 percent or less of his attempts in four of the last six contests. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is locked into a high-usage role even when Westbrook is in the lineup -- as evidenced yet again Monday -- and he's now averaging a career-high 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals. His versatile production therefore continues to render him an elite asset across all formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory Saturday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Pours in 35 points in 29 minutes•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores game high 32 points Monday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Records double-double Saturday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Strong contributions in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Records 39 minutes Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.