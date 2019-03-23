Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Friday's win
George registered 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Raptors.
George was extremely efficient as a scorer while contributing in every category and helping his team earn revenge after Wednesday's overtime loss to these same Raptors. With most of the playoff teams in the Western Conference jumbled closely together in the standings, George and company can likely be expected to continue competing for home-court advantage across the final nine games of the regular season.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 31 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Logs 29 points, 13 boards in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Returns to form against Nets•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Well-rounded line in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Disappointing night Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory Thursday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.