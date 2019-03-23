Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Friday's win

George registered 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Raptors.

George was extremely efficient as a scorer while contributing in every category and helping his team earn revenge after Wednesday's overtime loss to these same Raptors. With most of the playoff teams in the Western Conference jumbled closely together in the standings, George and company can likely be expected to continue competing for home-court advantage across the final nine games of the regular season.