Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's loss

George registered 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals in 44 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

George came fairly close to delivering a triple double, matching his season high assist total while contributing in every category except blocks. He has canned five treys in consecutive contests, as well as in four of the last seven games. George will look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.