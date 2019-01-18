Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's loss
George registered 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals in 44 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.
George came fairly close to delivering a triple double, matching his season high assist total while contributing in every category except blocks. He has canned five treys in consecutive contests, as well as in four of the last seven games. George will look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: 24 points, five treys in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team in loss to T-wolves•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Superb with 37 points in close win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Excels in homecoming•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...