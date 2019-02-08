Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's win

George provided 27 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.

George delivered another well-rounded stat line, and this was his 12th outing with at least four steals this season. Moreover, George has canned 27 treys across the first four games of February. The 28-year-old forward is one of the top defensive players in the league, and he's among the elite on the offensive end as well.