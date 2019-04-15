Thunder's Paul George: Full participant in practice

George went through all aspects of Monday's practice and insists his shoulder is pain-free, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

George claims that his shoulder issue is behind him, but he was spotted with a big bag of ice on the shoulder following Monday's practice session, per NBC Sports Northwest. This is good news if true, although he struggled mightily with his shot in Game 1 against Portland and will attempt to find his rhythm Tuesday in Game 2.

